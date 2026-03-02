Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
60.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Owners of Tigers, Red Wings create Detroit SportsNet to broadcast games

By AP News
Tigers Spring Baseball

Tigers Spring Baseball

Photo Icon View Photos

DETROIT (AP) — The owners of the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings have created a regional sports network to broadcast their games.

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment made the announcement on Monday.

Detroit SportsNet will carry Tigers games this year and Red Wings games next season on cable, satellite and via in-market streaming.

Last month, the Tigers announced their local television broadcasts would be produced and distributed by Major League Baseball this season — along with Red Wings games.

Red Wings games are expected to be carried on FanDuel Sports Detroit through the end of the season.

Professional sports teams that have their games on FanDuel networks have been preparing for other options. The Tigers along with other franchises terminated their deal after the Main Street Sports Group, which operates the regional FanDuel Sports Network stations, did not make scheduled rights payments.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.