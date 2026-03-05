Fanuza Kadirova’s late power-play goal lifts Ottawa Charge past Seattle Torrent 4-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Fanuza Kadirova scored two goals, including the power-play winner with 1:46 remaining, and the Ottawa Charge beat the Seattle Torrent 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Alexa Vasko and Emily Clark also scored for Ottawa, while Katerina Mrazova and Kathryn Reilly provided two assists each. Gwyneth Philips made 33 saves.

Jessie Eldridge had two goals for Seattle and Alex Carpenter scored the first penalty shot goal in Professional Women’s Hockey League history. Julia Gosling ad two assists and Hannah Murphy stopped 23 shots.

Carpenter tied the game at 3-3 midway through the third, beating Philips glove side after being pulled down by Reilly on a break.

The game was delayed an hour due to ice issues following a lengthy pregame ceremony that included carpet and chairs near the visitor’s net. Players stood for nearly 30 minutes during repairs before returning to their locker rooms.

The Charge took a 2-0 lead with 57.3 seconds remaining in the first period when Mrazova made a great cross-ice pass to Kadirova, who tipped the puck short-side past Murphy.

The Torrent cut into the lead with a power-play goal midway through the second period when Eldridge was left alone at the side of the net.

Ottawa regained its two-goal lead 42 seconds later. Reilly won a foot race to create a two-on-one with Clark, who beat Murphy in close.

But Eldridge and the Torrent power play struck again with five minutes remaining in the second to make it 3-2.

Clark hit the 40-point mark (16 goals, 24 assists) in her PWHL career with her second-period goal.

