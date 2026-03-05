Edmonton takes on Carolina after overtime victory

Carolina Hurricanes (39-16-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (30-24-8, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Edmonton Oilers after the Oilers knocked off the Ottawa Senators 5-4 in overtime.

Edmonton has gone 16-10-4 at home and 30-24-8 overall. The Oilers rank eighth in NHL play serving 9.4 penalty minutes per game.

Carolina has a 39-16-6 record overall and a 16-8-4 record in road games. The Hurricanes have gone 21-5-3 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

The teams square off Friday for the second time this season. The Oilers won 4-3 in overtime in the previous meeting. Connor McDavid led the Oilers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid has scored 35 goals with 70 assists for the Oilers. Evan Bouchard has seven goals and 15 assists over the last 10 games.

Nikolaj Ehlers has 19 goals and 29 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-5-0, averaging 4.7 goals, 8.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press