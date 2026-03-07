Thomas’ 2nd goal of the game leads Blues to a 2-1 overtime win over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Robert Thomas scored his second goal of the game 54 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Friday night, just hours after trading captain Brayden Schenn.

Thomas scored on a rebound of a shot by Philip Broberg, giving him four goals in three games since returning from an injury.

The Blues entered trade deadline day near the bottom of the Western Conference standings and are looking to the future having traded away Schenn to the New York Islanders and defenseman Justin Faulk to Detroit.

That left St. Louis undermanned with only five healthy defensemen against the Sharks, but the Blues still managed to pull out their third straight win. Jimmy Snuggerud also scored and Jordan Binnington made 23 saves.

Kiefer Sherwood had tied it in the third period for San Jose when he beat Binnington with a one-timer from the circle. This has been an eventful week for Sherwood, who scored the winner on Tuesday against Montreal for his first goal with the Sharks and then signed a five-year, $28.75 million extension on Wednesday.

Macklin Celebrini also scored for the Sharks.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 11 saves after signing a two-year $6 million extension earlier in the day.

There were two fights in the first period, but not much other action as the Blues opened the scoring with Snuggerud’s 11th goal of the season and most of the rest of the period played in the St. Louis end.

The Sharks got the equalizer in the second when Celebrini beat Binnington just after a power play expired for his 31st goal of the season.

But St. Louis went back on top late in the period after Snuggerud won a puck battle with John Klingberg on a forecheck and set up Thomas.

Up next

Blues: At Anaheim on Sunday night.

Sharks: Host the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer