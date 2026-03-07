Oilers visit the Golden Knights after Hyman’s 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (30-25-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (29-20-14, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights after Zach Hyman scored two goals in the Oilers’ 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Vegas is 29-20-14 overall with a 10-4-4 record in Pacific Division play. The Golden Knights have a 28-6-8 record in games they score three or more goals.

Edmonton has gone 30-25-8 overall with a 9-5-3 record in Pacific Division play. The Oilers have scored 57 power-play goals, which ranks first in the Western Conference.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Oilers won the last matchup 4-3. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Dorofeyev has 30 goals and 21 assists for the Golden Knights. Ivan Barbashev has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 35 goals and 71 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has scored eight goals with 13 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 5.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Oilers: 4-6-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

