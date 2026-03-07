Blues visit the Ducks after shootout win

St. Louis Blues (24-29-9, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (35-24-3, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Anaheim Ducks after the Blues knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime.

Anaheim has a 35-24-3 record overall and a 22-9-1 record in home games. The Ducks have a 12-4-3 record in games decided by a goal.

St. Louis has a 24-29-9 record overall and a 10-17-3 record in road games. The Blues have a -48 scoring differential, with 161 total goals scored and 209 allowed.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Ducks won 4-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Carlsson has 21 goals and 30 assists for the Ducks. Cutter Gauthier has nine goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Robert Thomas has 15 goals and 24 assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has scored five goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Blues: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press