Kelly Pannek scores overtime winner to lead the Minnesota Frost over the Toronto Sceptres 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Kelly Pannek scored an overtime winner to lead the Minnesota Frost over the Toronto Sceptres 3-2 on Sunday in the PWHL.

The Frost, who played without captain Kendall Coyne Schofield, picked up their first win in their second game following the Olympic break. Minnesota was coming off a shutout loss to the Montreal Victoire.

Toronto extended its point streak to four games despite the loss.

Forward Taylor Heise was in on all three goals for Minnesota. Her power-play slap pass set up Pannek for the winning goal seconds after Toronto’s Renata Fast was sent off for slashing.

Heise tied the game in the third period on another power play, beating Sceptres goalie Raygan Kirk with a slap shot. She fed Denisa Krisova on a breakaway for the Frost’s first goal in the first period.

Daryl Watts had a goal and assist for Toronto. Emma Woods had the other goal for the Sceptres.

Frost goalie Maddie Rooney made 22 saves for the win.

Toronto entered the game in sixth place but lost crucial points by failing to hold onto its third-period lead as the standings tighten ahead of the Walter Cup playoffs.

Up next

The Frost will host the Seattle Torrent on Wednesday.

The Sceptres will play the Torrent on March 15.

