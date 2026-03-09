Florida hosts Detroit after Tkachuk’s hat trick

Detroit Red Wings (36-21-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (31-29-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Detroit Red Wings after Matthew Tkachuk recorded a hat trick in the Panthers’ 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida has a 31-29-3 record overall and an 8-10-1 record in Atlantic Division play. The Panthers have a 12-5-2 record in one-goal games.

Detroit has gone 36-21-7 overall with an 11-5-2 record in Atlantic Division play. The Red Wings have an 18-8-2 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Panthers won 3-1 in the last matchup. Tkachuk led the Panthers with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has 28 goals and 31 assists for the Panthers. Tkachuk has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Lucas Raymond has 20 goals and 45 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has scored five goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.8 assists, 5.5 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press