Sabres host the Sharks after Tuch’s 2-goal performance

San Jose Sharks (30-25-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (39-19-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the San Jose Sharks after Alex Tuch’s two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Sabres’ 8-7 win.

Buffalo is 39-19-6 overall and 20-8-3 in home games. The Sabres rank eighth in the league serving 9.5 penalty minutes per game.

San Jose has a 13-15-1 record in road games and a 30-25-6 record overall. The Sharks are 27-7-3 in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has scored 34 goals with 36 assists for the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin has two goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

Tyler Toffoli has 16 goals and 23 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, 6.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press