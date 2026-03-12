Konecny, Zegras score in 2nd period, help rally Flyers to a 4-1 win over the Capitals

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny and Trevor Zegras scored in the second period and the Philadelphia Flyers rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Washington has lost four of its last five games and is tied with Philadelphia at 71 points. Both teams are seven points behind Boston in the race for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

The Flyers fell behind early when Washington’s Ryan Leonard took a pass from 40-year-old Alex Ovechkin and shot it through a screen past goalie Sam Ersson 9:21 into the game.

Through 64 games this season, it was the 44th time the Flyers had allowed the first goal. And, Philadelphia was 6-15-5 this season when trailing after the first period.

Konecny, celebrating his 29th birthday, took a pass from Travis Sanheim in the right circle and scored past Washington’s Logan Thompson at 4:23 of the second for a 1-all tie.

Owen Tippett then picked off a pass, stepped around Washington’s Tom Wilson and broke, 2-on-none, with Zegras. The two passed back and forth before Zegras lifted the puck in for a 2-1 lead.

Philadelphia added to its lead in the third period on a terrific play by Noah Cates. Tied up behind the Capitals’ net during a 4-on-4 situation, he one-handed a pass into the slot, where defenseman Jamie Drysdale shot it past Thompson for a 3-1 lead.

Tippett finished up the scoring with an empty-net goal with 1:03 left. Ersson stopped 21 shots for the Flyers.

Up next

Capitals: At the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Flyers: At the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

By ROB PARENT

Associated Press