Islanders host the Kings after overtime win

Los Angeles Kings (26-23-15, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (37-23-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the New York Islanders after the Islanders defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-3 in overtime.

New York has a 17-10-2 record in home games and a 37-23-5 record overall. The Islanders are 14-5-2 in games they convert at least one power play.

Los Angeles has gone 16-8-8 in road games and 26-23-15 overall. The Kings have gone 20-3-7 in games they score at least three goals.

Friday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Kings won 5-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has 18 goals and 42 assists for the Islanders. Bo Horvat has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has 21 goals and 44 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has scored five goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Kings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press