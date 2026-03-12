Bobby Farnham, Brett Jefferson and Marc Grandisson buy stakes in the NHL’s Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tom Dundon has sold a portion of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes to three new minority owners.

The team announced Thursday that Brett Jefferson, Marc Grandisson and retired hockey player Bobby Farnham had joined the ownership group.

“Brett, Marc and Bobby are accomplished business executives whose experiences and knowledge will help us continue to grow our team’s success and impact,” Dundon said. “Brett lives in the (area) and Marc will soon relocate to Raleigh, so their influence will be locally-based. As a former NHL player, Bobby is uniquely positioned to help our ownership group as we move forward.”

The Hurricanes did not disclose financial terms. Sportico reported last week that Dundon had agreed to sell 12.5% at a valuation of $2.66 billion for approximately $332.5 million.

Dundon last summer led a group that bought the NBA’s Portland Trailblazers from Paul Allen’s estate. Dundon has been Carolina’s majority owner since 2018 and took sole possession of the club in 2021 when he bought out the remaining stakes held by Peter Karmanos and others.

Jefferson founded an asset management firm. Grandisson, now retired, worked as an executive in the insurance industry. Farnham, who’s just 37 years old, played 67 NHL games before going into the private investment business.

The Hurricanes said they would be introduced prior to their home game against Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl