Lafreniere’s goal and assist help Rangers beat the Jets 6-3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere had a goal and an assist to lead the New York Rangers to a 6-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Adam Edstrom, Gabe Perreault, Tye Kartye and Adam Fox also scored, and Noah Laba added an empty-net goal for New York, which scored five goals on only 16 shots. Igor Shersterkin stopped 24 shots.

Gabriel Vilardi, Kyle Connor and Isak Rosen scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 11 saves as the Jets slipped to 3-2 on their eight-game homestand.

The Rangers scored goals 4:11 apart in the third to take a 5-3 lead. Perreault gave New York the edge when he shoveled the puck past Hellebuyck at 6:57. Edstrom beat Hellebuyck from in front at 11:08.

The Rangers led 1-0, 2-1, 3-2 and 4-3. Every time Winnipeg tied the score, New York re-took the lead, taking advantage of getting players in front of the net.

The Rangers opened the scoring 68 seconds into the game. Only nine seconds after Winnipeg’s Gabe Vilardi took a hooking penalty, Fox scored on a shot from the blue line.

Rosen tied it at 1 early in the second with his first goal as a member of the Jets, deflecting a shot from the point past Shesterkin.

Lafreniere gave New York a 2-1 lead when he deflected a point shot from Will Borgen past Hellebuyck.

Connor tied it at 2 late in the second, taking a pass from Mark Schiefele, then beating Fox and lifting the puck over Shesterkin.

New York took a 3-2 lead early in the third when Kartye deflected a pass from Matthew Robertson past Hellebuyck 1:15 into the period.

Vilardi made it 3-all about three minutes after New York had taken the lead, scoring on a backhanded shot off an Adam Lowry rebound.

