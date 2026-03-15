Kings’ Kopitar sets franchise points record with goal against Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Anze Kopitar scored his second goal of Saturday night’s game against the New Jersey Devils with 6:18 to play to surpass Marcel Dionne and become the Los Angeles Kings’ career points leader.

The 38-year-old Slovenian forward scored his 450th career goal against Jake Allen to tie the contest 4-4 and moved past Dionne for the franchise points lead with 1,308.

Kopitar was mobbed by his teammates after the record-setting goal.

Kopitar, who has played his entire 20-year career with the Kings, has 858 career assists, most in team history. Dionne scored 550 goals with Los Angeles. Luc Robitaille leads the franchise with 557 career goals.

The Kings captain and a two-time Stanley Cup winner said he will retire after this season.

Kopitar scored to tie the record at 4:14 of the second period.

Kopitar had an earlier chance to set the record at the 14-minute mark of the second when his one-timer beat Allen but hit the crossbar.

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