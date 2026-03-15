Red Wings take losing streak into home matchup with the Flames

Calgary Flames (26-33-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (36-23-8, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings head into a matchup against the Calgary Flames as losers of three in a row.

Detroit is 36-23-8 overall and 18-11-3 in home games. The Red Wings are 29-4-6 when scoring three or more goals.

Calgary has a 10-21-3 record in road games and a 26-33-7 record overall. The Flames serve 11.2 penalty minutes per game to rank fourth in NHL play.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Red Wings won 4-3 in the previous meeting. Alex DeBrincat led the Red Wings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeBrincat has scored 33 goals with 33 assists for the Red Wings. Moritz Seider has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Morgan Frost has 14 goals and 18 assists for the Flames. MacKenzie Weegar has five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Flames: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press