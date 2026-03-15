Grace Zumwinkle scores 2-0, Frost beat Sirens 4-3 for 3rd straight win

DENVER (AP) — Grace Zumwinkle scored two goals, Taylor Heise and Britta Curl-Salemme added a goal apiece, and the Minnesota Frost beat the New York Sirens 4-3 on Sunday at Ball Arena as part of the PWHL’s Takeover Tour.

The Frost (9-3-3-4) have won three straight after being shut out, 4-0, at Montreal in their first game back from the Olympic break.

Anna Bargman and Paetyn Levis scored goals for New York (8-0-3-9) a little more than a minute apart in the third. Allyson Simpson added a goal about four minutes later that made it 4-3 with 3:01 left in the game.

Zumwinkle darted along the left wall, cut in along the goal line and flicked a shot behind goaltended Kayle Osborne that deflected off the crossbar and into the net to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead just past the midway point in the first period. Zumwinkle gave the Frost a 4-0 lead with 7:28 left in the second period.

Heise flicked a shot that deflected off Osborne’s skate and slowly trickled into the net 22 seconds into the second period before Curl-Salemme made it 3-0 eight minutes later with a one-timer off a pass from Kelly Pannek.

New York killed each of the Frost’s four power plays and have killed 13 straight overall.

Casey O’Brien, who leads all rookies this season with 14 points and three power-play goals, did not play (upper-body injury) for the Sirens. Taylor Girard left the game in the second period due to an apparent knee injury.

The Sirens beat Ottawa 6-2 last time out to snap a six-game losing streak, the last two losses coming after the Olympic break.

Minnesota, which also beat the Sirens 3-2 in overtime at the Prudential Center on Jan. 16 and 6-2 at home Jan. 25, was 0-0-3-3 last season against New York.

Up next

Sirens: Play Wednesday at Vancouver in the second of a four-game road trip.

Frost: Hosts Ottawa on Wednesday.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey