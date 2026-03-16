Golden Knights play the Sabres following Dorofeyev’s 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (41-20-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (31-22-14, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Buffalo Sabres after Pavel Dorofeyev scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Vegas is 31-22-14 overall and 16-10-7 at home. The Golden Knights are 30-6-8 in games they score three or more goals.

Buffalo is 19-11-3 on the road and 41-20-6 overall. The Sabres are third in the league with 231 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Sabres won 3-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has scored 24 goals with 50 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 34 goals and 36 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has scored six goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Sabres: 9-1-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press