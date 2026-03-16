Sharks take on the Oilers in Pacific Division action

San Jose Sharks (32-27-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (33-26-9, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific Division opponents meet when the Edmonton Oilers take on the San Jose Sharks.

Edmonton has gone 33-26-9 overall with a 10-5-3 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers serve 9.5 penalty minutes per game to rank ninth in NHL play.

San Jose is 32-27-6 overall with a 9-9-3 record against the Pacific Division. The Sharks have given up 228 goals while scoring 202 for a -26 scoring differential.

The teams match up Tuesday for the third time this season. The Sharks won the last matchup 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hyman has scored 28 goals with 17 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has six goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

Tyler Toffoli has 18 goals and 26 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has seven goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Sharks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press