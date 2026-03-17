Ducks take on the Flyers after Carlsson’s 2-goal performance

Philadelphia Flyers (31-23-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (37-27-3, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Philadelphia Flyers after Leo Carlsson scored two goals in the Ducks’ 4-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens.

Anaheim has a 37-27-3 record overall and a 22-10-1 record in home games. The Ducks have gone 14-2-2 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Philadelphia is 31-23-12 overall and 16-12-4 in road games. The Flyers rank seventh in NHL play with 264 total penalties (averaging 4.0 per game).

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. The Flyers won 5-2 in the last matchup. Trevor Zegras led the Flyers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cutter Gauthier has scored 34 goals with 25 assists for the Ducks. Chris Kreider has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Travis Konecny has 24 goals and 34 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has scored three goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press