Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
81.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl out for the rest of the regular season because of injury

By AP News
Oilers Kings Hockey

Oilers Kings Hockey

Photo Icon View Photos

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Standout Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl is expected to miss the rest of the NHL regular season because of what the team called a lower-body injury.

The Oilers announced his status Tuesday, ruling him out for their remaining 14 games through April 16.

Draisaitl left a game Sunday against Nashville after getting bumped hard by the Predators’ Ozzy Wiesblatt during the first period and did not return. It was not immediately clear what the injury was or whether Draisaitl will miss any time once the playoffs begin on April 18.

The 30-year-old from Germany ranks fourth in the league in scoring with 97 points in 65 games. Draisaitl won the Hart Trophy as MVP in 2020 and was the runner-up last season.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.