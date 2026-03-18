Mats Zuccarello scores in overtime as the Wild beat the Blackhawks 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored 3:09 into overtime, and the Minnesota Wild stopped a three-game slide by topping the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Marcus Johansson had a goal and two assists as Minnesota improved to 3-0 against Chicago this season. Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan Hartman also scored, and Brock Faber had three assists.

Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves for the Wild before departing with 7 minutes left in the third period. Jesper Wallstedt stopped two shots.

The Wild had a long stint in their offensive zone before Johansson found Zuccarello for his 13th goal.

Minnesota forward Nick Foligno received a warm welcome in his first game against Chicago since he was acquired in a March 6 trade with the Blackhawks. Foligno held his stick in the air and waved to the cheering crowd after he was saluted with a tribute video during a timeout in the opening period.

Louis Crevier had a goal and an assist for last-place Chicago, which dropped its second straight game. Frank Nazar and Ryan Greene also scored.

The Blackhawks trailed 3-2 before Nazar finished a 2-on-1 with Connor Bedard with 1:40 left in regulation. Nazar has four goals and six assists in his last seven games.

The Wild got off to a fast start, outshooting the Blackhawks 16-7 while scoring three times in the first period.

Kirill Kaprizov set up Hartman’s 16th goal at 6:17, and Johansson added his 14th at 7:58. Tarasenko made it 3-1 when he whistled a wrist shot past Spencer Knight for a power-play goal with 1:30 left in the first.

Greene got one back for Chicago when he knocked in a loose puck from the low slot at 14:35 of the second. Bedard picked up his team-high 36th assist on Greene’s ninth goal of the year.

Minnesota played without Joel Eriksson Ek, who is day to day with a lower-body injury. He was replaced in the lineup by Robby Fabbri.

Up next

The Wild and Blackhawks face each other again Thursday night in Minnesota.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer