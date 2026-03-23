Calgary takes on Los Angeles following overtime victory

Los Angeles Kings (28-25-17, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (29-34-7, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Calgary Flames after the Flames defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in overtime.

Calgary is 29-34-7 overall and 10-7-2 against the Pacific Division. The Flames have a -40 scoring differential, with 174 total goals scored and 214 conceded.

Los Angeles is 28-25-17 overall and 6-5-8 against the Pacific Division. The Kings are 22-4-9 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams square off Tuesday for the third time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Frost has 17 goals and 18 assists for the Flames. Blake Coleman has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has 25 goals and 49 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Kings: 4-3-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Samuel Honzek: out (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau: out for season (hip), Jake Bean: out (undisclosed), Yan Kuznetsov: day to day (upper-body), Connor Zary: day to day (upper body).

Kings: Kevin Fiala: out for season (leg), Andrei Kuzmenko: out (meniscus).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press