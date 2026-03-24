Senators bring win streak into matchup with the Red Wings

Ottawa Senators (37-24-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (38-24-8, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -126, Senators +106; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators are looking to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Detroit Red Wings.

Detroit is 38-24-8 overall with a 12-8-2 record in Atlantic Division games. The Red Wings have gone 31-4-6 in games they score at least three goals.

Ottawa has a 7-6-6 record in Atlantic Division play and a 37-24-9 record overall. The Senators have a 12-10-9 record in one-goal games.

The teams square off Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Red Wings won the previous meeting 2-1 in overtime. Dylan Larkin scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat has scored 35 goals with 38 assists for the Red Wings. Moritz Seider has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Tim Stutzle has 32 goals and 39 assists for the Senators. Warren Foegele has scored five goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Senators: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Michael Brandsegg-Nygard: day to day (undisclosed), Michael Rasmussen: out (undisclosed), Dylan Larkin: day to day (leg).

Senators: Dennis Gilbert: day to day (upper-body), Jake Sanderson: out (upper body), Thomas Chabot: day to day (undisclosed), Lassi Thomson: day to day (lower body), Nick Jensen: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press