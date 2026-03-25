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The Ducks beat the Canucks 5-3 as Mikael Granlund scores 2 goals

By AP News
Ducks Canucks Hockey

Ducks Canucks Hockey

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VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Mikael Granlund scored twice, Alex Killorn had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-3 on Thursday night.

Mason McTavish and Troy Terry also scored for the Ducks, while John Carlson had three assists and Lukas Dostal stopped 27 shots.

Anaheim grabbed a 2-1 lead in the second period, only to see Vancouver rally and tie the game twice before McTavish scored the winner at the 5:45 mark of the third.

Jake DeBrusk, Brock Boeser and Drew O’Connor scored for the Canucks, while Filip Hronek and Elias Pettersson each contributed a pair of assists. Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves.

Pettersson’s second assist of the night marked the 500th regular-season point of his NHL career.

Anaheim remains atop the Pacific Division with a five-point cushion on the second-place Edmonton Oilers.

Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas returned to the lineup after serving a five-game suspension for the knee-on-knee hit on Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews.

The blow left Matthews with a torn knee ligament that required season-ending surgery.

The Canucks got solid play from their special teams. DeBrusk and Boeser each scored power-play goals, and the penalty kill weathered a 95 second five-on-three before conceding Granlund’s goal late in a penalty to defenseman Elias Pettersson.

The Ducks fell behind 1-0 in the opening frame, then outshot Vancouver 14-12 and scored a pair of goals over a 2:24 span.

McTavish got his first goal in 15 games. He buried his 14th goal of the season at the 5:45 mark of the third period, blasting a one-timer over Lankinen’s glove from the faceoff dot to give the Ducks a 4-3 lead.

Pettersson tallied his 500th regular-season point in his 533rd game. Thomas Gradin is the lone Canuck to hit the milestone faster, doing so in 529 games.

Up next

Ducks: Visit Calgary on Thursday.

Canucks: Host Los Angeles on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

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