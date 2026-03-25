Oilers visit the Golden Knights after McDavid’s 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (35-28-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (32-26-14, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights after Connor McDavid’s two-goal game against the Utah Mammoth in the Oilers’ 5-2 win.

Vegas is 32-26-14 overall and 10-5-4 against the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights have a +five scoring differential, with 224 total goals scored and 219 allowed.

Edmonton is 11-5-3 against the Pacific Division and 35-28-9 overall. The Oilers have scored 250 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank third in the league.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Oilers won 4-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has 19 goals and 51 assists for the Golden Knights. Pavel Dorofeyev has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

McDavid has 40 goals and 78 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 3-7-0, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: William Karlsson: out (lower body), Carter Hart: out (leg), Jonas Rondbjerg: out (lower body).

Oilers: Curtis Lazar: out (undisclosed), Leon Draisaitl: out (lower-body), Colton Dach: out (undisclosed), Trent Frederic: out (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: out for season (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press