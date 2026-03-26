Buffalo takes on Detroit following Zucker’s 2-goal performance

Detroit Red Wings (38-25-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (44-20-8, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings after Jason Zucker’s two-goal game against the Boston Bruins in the Sabres’ 4-3 overtime loss.

Buffalo is 44-20-8 overall and 15-4-4 against the Atlantic Division. The Sabres rank ninth in league play serving 9.4 penalty minutes per game.

Detroit is 38-25-8 overall and 12-9-2 against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have conceded 208 goals while scoring 205 for a -3 scoring differential.

The teams play Friday for the third time this season. The Sabres won the previous meeting 5-4 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Dahlin has 15 goals and 50 assists for the Sabres. Zucker has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 29 goals and 27 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 7-1-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Red Wings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Jiri Kulich: out for season (ear), Jordan Greenway: out (abdomen), Justin Danforth: out (lower body), Tanner Pearson: day to day (lower-body).

Red Wings: Michael Rasmussen: out (undisclosed), Emmitt Finnie: day to day (concussion), Dylan Larkin: day to day (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press