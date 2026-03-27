Hischier scores twice as Devils down Predators 4-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nico Hischier scored two goals to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 4-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

Jesper Bratt scored a goal and added two assists, Timo Meier scored an empty-net goal, and Jacob Markstrom made 16 saves for the Devils, winners of five of six. Jack Hughes and Jonas Siegenthaler had two assists apiece.

Reid Schaefer and Steven Stamkos scored and Justus Annunen made 26 saves for the Predators, who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Nashville entered Thursday three points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings for the Western Conference’s second wild card berth.

With time winding down in the third and the Devils on a power play, Hughes’ shot from the left side tipped off Hischier and past Annunen at 14:07.

Bratt scored the game’s first goal with 1:58 remaining in the opening period.

Siegenthaler faked a shot from the high slot and slid a pass to Jack Hughes in the right circle, where his one timer deflected off Bratt.

Hughes has a seven game point-scoring streak.

Bratt has scored in a career-high five straight and has 19 goals on the season.

Hischier made it 2-0 at 9:13 of the second when Bratt’s wrist shot from the left side tipped off Hischier and snuck past Annunen on the near post.

Schaefer halved New Jersey’s lead less than two minutes later on a breakaway, slipping a wrist shot between Markstrom’s pads.

Stamkos made it 2-2 with 7 remaining in the second on a backhand from just outside the crease, his 36th goals of the season.

Nashville’s Matthew Wood hit the left post with 1:45 left in a bid to tie the game.

Up next

Devils visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Predators host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press