Vegas takes on Washington following Stone’s 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (36-28-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (32-26-15, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Washington Capitals after Mark Stone’s two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the Golden Knights’ 4-3 overtime loss.

Vegas is 32-26-15 overall and 16-12-8 in home games. The Golden Knights have conceded 223 goals while scoring 227 for a +4 scoring differential.

Washington has gone 14-17-4 in road games and 36-28-9 overall. The Capitals have committed 284 total penalties (3.9 per game) to rank 10th in NHL play.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Capitals won 3-2 in the last meeting. Pierre-Luc Dubois led the Capitals with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has 19 goals and 51 assists for the Golden Knights. Pavel Dorofeyev has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has 29 goals and 27 assists for the Capitals. Ryan Leonard has scored four goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Capitals: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, four assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: William Karlsson: out (lower body), Carter Hart: out (leg), Jonas Rondbjerg: out (lower body).

Capitals: Ethen Frank: day to day (lower-body), David Kampf: out (not injury related).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press