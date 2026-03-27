Anaheim visits Edmonton after shootout win

Anaheim Ducks (41-27-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (36-28-9, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Edmonton Oilers after the Ducks defeated the Calgary Flames 3-2 in overtime.

Edmonton has a 36-28-9 record overall and a 12-5-3 record in Pacific Division games. The Oilers serve 9.5 penalty minutes per game to rank 10th in NHL play.

Anaheim is 14-7-0 against the Pacific Division and 41-27-4 overall. The Ducks are 36-10-2 in games they score at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Ducks won 6-5 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Bouchard has 20 goals and 64 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Leo Carlsson has 24 goals and 36 assists for the Ducks. Chris Kreider has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Ducks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Curtis Lazar: out (undisclosed), Leon Draisaitl: out (lower-body), Colton Dach: out (undisclosed), Trent Frederic: out (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: out for season (undisclosed).

Ducks: Petr Mrazek: out for season (lower-body), Jansen Harkins: day to day (upper body), Ross Johnston: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press