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Flames ignite their offense, burn Canucks 7-3

By AP News
Canucks Flames Hockey

Canucks Flames Hockey

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CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matt Coronato extended his point streak to five games with a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames scored four times in the second period in a 7-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Morgan Frost also had a goal and two assists for Calgary. Joel Farabee, Ryan Strome, Olli Maatta, Zayne Parekh and Adam Klapka rounded out the scoring. The Flames finished 5-0-1 on their six-game homestand.

Liam Ohgren, Jake DeBrusk and Nils Hoglander scored for Vancouver. The last-place Canucks have lost five straight.

Getting the start for Calgary, Dustin Wolf had 31 stops to win his third straight.

For the Canucks, Nikita Tolopilo was beaten four times on 11 shots before getting pulled early in the second. Kevin Lankinen gave up three goals on 12 shots in relief.

The Flames entered the game as the league’s lowest-scoring team, averaging 2.47 goals per game. The seven goals ties a season-high output. Calgary also scored seven in a 7-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 8.

Calgary will look to carry its momentum into a difficult six-game road trip that begins Monday against the league-leading Colorado Avalanche.

Up next

Canucks: Visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

Flames: Visit the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Darren Haynes
The Canadian Press

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