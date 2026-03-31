Ducks visit the Sharks after Carlsson’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (41-28-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (34-31-7, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the San Jose Sharks after Leo Carlsson’s two-goal game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Ducks’ 5-4 overtime loss.

San Jose has gone 34-31-7 overall with a 9-10-3 record in Pacific Division games. The Sharks have gone 31-11-3 in games they score three or more goals.

Anaheim is 41-28-5 overall with a 14-8-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Ducks rank fifth in NHL play serving 10.2 penalty minutes per game.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Sharks won the previous meeting 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macklin Celebrini has scored 38 goals with 63 assists for the Sharks. Alexander Wennberg has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Cutter Gauthier has 38 goals and 27 assists for the Ducks. Mikael Granlund has scored seven goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Ducks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 5.3 penalties and 15.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Ryan Reaves: out (hamd), John Klingberg: day to day (lower-body), Ty Dellandrea: day to day (lower body).

Ducks: Petr Mrazek: out for season (lower-body), Jansen Harkins: day to day (upper body), Cutter Gauthier: day to day (upper body), Ross Johnston: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press