Penguins host the Red Wings after Rakell’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (39-26-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (37-21-16, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -115, Penguins -105; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Detroit Red Wings after Rickard Rakell’s two-goal game against the New York Islanders in the Penguins’ 8-3 win.

Pittsburgh is 37-21-16 overall and 17-12-8 in home games. The Penguins have scored 255 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank fifth in league play.

Detroit is 39-26-8 overall and 19-12-5 in road games. The Red Wings have gone 32-5-6 in games they score at least three goals.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Penguins won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Rust has scored 27 goals with 34 assists for the Penguins. Erik Karlsson has seven goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Alex DeBrincat has 37 goals and 41 assists for the Red Wings. Patrick Kane has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.2 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Filip Hallander: out (leg), Blake Lizotte: out (upper-body), Evgeni Malkin: day to day (upper-body).

Red Wings: Michael Rasmussen: out (undisclosed), Cam Talbot: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press