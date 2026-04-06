New Jersey Devils part ways with longtime general manager Tom Fitzgerald after

Tom Fitzgerald is out as general manager of the New Jersey Devils, the latest NHL team to make an abrupt late-season change in the front office or behind the bench.

Co-owner David Blitzer announced Monday that a decision had been made for Fitzgerald to leave the organization. Fitzgerald had been GM since January 2020 and got a promotion to president of hockey operations early in 2024.

“Tom and I had a thoughtful conversation today and agreed it was time to move in a new direction,” Blitzer said. “Tom changed the trajectory of our team here, including setting a franchise record for points in a season and helping make New Jersey a hockey destination. He is a well-respected leader across the Devils’ organization and NHL, and I am grateful for our friendship.”

Fitzgerald was responsible for building much of the core of the roster around top picks Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes, who were drafted when he was an assistant to Ray Shero. He endured criticism in recent months and years for signing players to contracts with restrictive no-trade clauses and for extending goaltender Jacob Markstrom early.

“After talking with David Blitzer, it was apparent to everyone that the best course of action is to move on for the benefit of the team,” Fitzgerald said. “I’ve always said that New Jersey is a hidden gem and I’m proud of the effort that we put in to raise the standard and make it a destination.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer