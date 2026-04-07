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Adrian Kempe scores in shootout as Kings beat Predators 3-2

By AP News
Predators Kings Hockey

Predators Kings Hockey

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LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the only goal of the shootout in the second round, and the Los Angeles Kings tightened the Western Conference playoff race with a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Monday night.

Los Angeles has played extra time in seven of its last 10 games — and 32 this season.

Joel Armia opened the scoring for the Kings and Scott Laughton made it a 2-1 lead in the second period. Jared Wright has an assist in a career-best three straight games.

Steven Stamkos tied it at 1-all for the Predators and Roman Josi knotted it at 2 early in the third.

Anton Forsberg made 29 saves in the win for the Kings. Saros made 26 saves for the Predators.

The Kings won 58.3% of the faceoffs in the game.

All three series matchups this season went to a shootout, including a 5-4 victory for the Predators in Los Angeles last Thursday.

Up next

Predators: Visit the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

Kings: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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