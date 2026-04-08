Flyers look to keep win streak alive, visit the Red Wings

Philadelphia Flyers (40-26-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (40-29-9, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers will try to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Detroit Red Wings.

Detroit has gone 20-15-4 at home and 40-29-9 overall. The Red Wings have allowed 234 goals while scoring 226 for a -8 scoring differential.

Philadelphia has a 40-26-12 record overall and a 22-13-4 record in road games. The Flyers have a 7-5-8 record in games decided by a goal.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season. The Red Wings won 4-2 in the last matchup. Alex DeBrincat led the Red Wings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeBrincat has 39 goals and 43 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Owen Tippett has 28 goals and 23 assists for the Flyers. Tyson Foerster has eight goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Flyers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Mason Appleton: day to day (upper-body), Michael Rasmussen: out (lower body).

Flyers: Rodrigo Abols: out (ankle), Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press