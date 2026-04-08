Pacific Division foes meet when San Jose hosts Edmonton

Edmonton Oilers (39-29-10, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (37-32-7, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -124, Sharks +104; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific Division opponents meet when the San Jose Sharks play the Edmonton Oilers.

San Jose is 10-10-3 against the Pacific Division and 37-32-7 overall. The Sharks have a -36 scoring differential, with 232 total goals scored and 268 allowed.

Edmonton is 39-29-10 overall with a 14-6-3 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have gone 37-9-8 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams square off Wednesday for the fourth time this season. The Oilers won 5-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macklin Celebrini has 41 goals and 66 assists for the Sharks. Alexander Wennberg has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 44 goals and 84 assists for the Oilers. Matthew Savoie has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Ryan Reaves: out (hamd).

Oilers: Leon Draisaitl: out (lower-body), Zach Hyman: out (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: out for season (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press