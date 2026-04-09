Anaheim brings losing streak into game against San Jose

San Jose Sharks (37-33-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (41-32-5, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -177, Sharks +147; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will try to end a six-game slide when they play the San Jose Sharks.

Anaheim is 14-10-0 against the Pacific Division and 41-32-5 overall. The Ducks have gone 36-12-3 in games they score at least three goals.

San Jose has a 37-33-7 record overall and a 10-11-3 record in Pacific Division play. The Sharks have a 19-5-6 record in one-goal games.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams play this season. The Sharks won 4-3 in the last matchup. Macklin Celebrini led the Sharks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cutter Gauthier has scored 38 goals with 27 assists for the Ducks. John Carlson has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Celebrini has 42 goals and 66 assists for the Sharks. Alexander Wennberg has scored five goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Petr Mrazek: out for season (lower-body), Jansen Harkins: out (upper body), Cutter Gauthier: day to day (upper body), Radko Gudas: out (lower-body), Ross Johnston: out (lower-body).

Sharks: Ryan Reaves: out (hamd).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press