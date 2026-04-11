Artemi Panarin scores, LA Kings shut down Oilers 1-0 to boost their playoff chances

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anton Forsberg made 27 saves in his third shutout of the season, and the Los Angeles Kings greatly bolstered their playoff chances with a 1-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Artemi Panarin scored on a first-period breakaway in the regular-season home finale for the Kings (34-26-19), who won their fourth straight game and moved three points clear of their nearest competitor for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Los Angeles is also just two points behind Vegas and Anaheim for third place in the Pacific Division.

Forsberg earned his 11th career shutout while LA throttled the high-powered Oilers, who have knocked the Kings out of the playoffs in each of the past four postseasons. They also shut down NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid, who was left visibly frustrated after being called for two minor penalties, including a key holding call with 5:33 to play.

Connor Ingram stopped 19 shots for the first-place Oilers, who failed to get the one point necessary to clinch their seventh consecutive playoff spot.

This loss means Vegas and Anaheim both have the opportunity this weekend to leapfrog the two-time defending conference champions for the top spot in the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights face Colorado on Saturday night and the Ducks host Vancouver on Sunday.

Edmonton played without injured forward Jason Dickinson and lost forward Max Jones to an undisclosed injury during the game.

Forsberg might have unseated Darcy Kuemper as the Kings’ first-choice goalie for the postseason after yet another strong performance down the stretch combined with Kuemper’s noticeable struggles since returning from the Olympics.

The victory might have been the final home game for retiring Kings captain Anze Kopitar, but the victory makes that much less likely.

Fans still serenaded Kopitar with chants of “Kopi! Kopi!” after the final horn.

Kopitar took the microphone and teared up while he thanked the fans, saying: “We’re going to do our absolute best to come home for a couple more games in the playoffs, that’s for sure.”

Panarin did all of the scoring in the first period by stripping the puck from Evan Bouchard at the Kings’ blue line and skating away for a top-corner breakaway. Panarin has nine goals since joining the Kings in a trade with the Rangers.

Up next

Oilers: Host Colorado on Monday.

Kings: At Seattle on Monday.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer