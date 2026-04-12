Ducks host the Canucks after Carlson’s hat trick

Vancouver Canucks (23-48-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (42-32-5, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -309, Canucks +246; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Vancouver Canucks after John Carlson’s hat trick against the San Jose Sharks in the Ducks’ 6-1 win.

Anaheim has a 42-32-5 record overall and a 15-10-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Ducks have a -22 scoring differential, with 255 total goals scored and 277 given up.

Vancouver has a 6-15-2 record in Pacific Division games and a 23-48-8 record overall. The Canucks are 7-16-3 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season. The Ducks won 5-3 in the previous meeting. Mikael Granlund led the Ducks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Carlsson has 28 goals and 36 assists for the Ducks. Granlund has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Brock Boeser has 21 goals and 24 assists for the Canucks. Jake DeBrusk has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Canucks: 2-8-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Petr Mrazek: out for season (lower-body), Jansen Harkins: out (upper body), Cutter Gauthier: out (upper body), Radko Gudas: out (lower-body), Ross Johnston: out (lower-body).

Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out for season (hip), Derek Forbort: out (undisclosed), Evander Kane: out (upper-body), Filip Chytil: out (face).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press