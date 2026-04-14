Avalanche visit the Flames after shootout victory

Colorado Avalanche (53-16-11, in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (33-38-9, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -164, Flames +138; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Calgary Flames after the Avalanche knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in a shootout.

Calgary is 22-12-5 in home games and 33-38-9 overall. The Flames serve 10.7 penalty minutes per game to rank fourth in NHL play.

Colorado has a 28-7-5 record on the road and a 53-16-11 record overall. The Avalanche have scored 293 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank first in the NHL.

Tuesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Avalanche won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Backlund has 17 goals and 25 assists for the Flames. Morgan Frost has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 52 goals and 74 assists for the Avalanche. Parker Kelly has scored four goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Samuel Honzek: out for season (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau: out for season (hip), Jake Bean: out (undisclosed), Yan Kuznetsov: day to day (upper body), Kevin Bahl: out (lower body), Matvei Gridin: day to day (illness), Joel Hanley: out for season (upper-body).

Avalanche: Nazem Kadri: day to day (finger), Josh Manson: day to day (upper body), Cale Makar: day to day (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen: day to day (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press