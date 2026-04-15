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Goldeneyes keep slim playoff hopes alive with 4-1 win over Torrent

By AP News
PWHL Torrent Goldeneys Hockey

PWHL Torrent Goldeneys Hockey

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VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Hannah Miller scored early in the second and the Vancouver Goldeneyes kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 4-1 win over the Seattle Torrent in a battle between two expansion teams on Tuesday night.

Sarah Nurse, Anna Meixner and Madison Samoskevich also scored for Vancouver, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Defenseman Ashton Bell added two assists.

Miller’s goal was her fourth of the season and 50th career PWHL point.

Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored for Seattle, which was eliminated from the playoff hunt.

The Goldeneyes have 30 points and sit seventh in the eight-team league. The Torrent, who have just two wins in their last six games, are last in the league with 26 points.

The top four teams advance to the playoffs. The Ottawa Charge currently sit fourth with 36 points.

Vancouver goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 29 shots. Her shutout bid ended when Grant-Mentis beat her with a floating shot midway through the third period.

Seattle goalie Corinne Schroeder stopped 11 of 15 shots before being pulled in the second period. Carly Jackson stopped all nine shots in relief.

Meixner and Samoskevich broke the game open with goals 33 seconds apart in the second period to give Vancouver a 4-0 lead.

Up next

The Seattle Torrent host the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Saturday.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

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