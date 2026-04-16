Křížová, Nylén Persson and O’Brien score 3 straight goals as the Sirens rally past the Sceptres 3-2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Denisa Křížová, Maja Nylén Persson and Casey O’Brien scored three straight goals in the third period to help the New York Sirens rally past the Toronto Sceptres 3-2 on Wednesday night.

New York (9-2-3-13) and Toronto (9-1-5-12) are tied for fifth place in the PWHL standings with 34 points apiece, trailing Ottawa’s 36 for the final playoff spot.

O’Brien tipped in Nicole Vallario’s shot with just under four minutes remaining for the game-winning goal. O’Brien, who entered with five assists in her last three home games, became just the second rookie in PWHL history to record 20-plus points — joining Sarah Fillier in 2024-25.

After Toronto took a 2-0 lead with 11:09 left in the third, Křížová scored 39 seconds later for her first goal with the Sirens. Křížová cleaned up a loose pick in the slot and sent a backhander past Raygan Kirk.

Nylén Persson added a power-play goal to tie it at 2-all with 5:07 left.

The Sirens won their fourth straight home game — the longest single-season streak at home in team history.

Toronto had won all four of its road games in regulation since the Olympic break.

Daryl Watts opened the scoring late in the second period with a jailbreak goal. Ella Shelton, a former Sirens defender, gave Toronto a two-goal lead with a sharp-angle shot.

Up next

Toronto stays on the road to play Minnesota on Sunday.

New York begins a three-game road trip to end the regular season, beginning with Ottawa on Saturday.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey