Buffalo hosts Boston to open the NHL Playoffs

Boston Bruins (45-27-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Sabres -158, Bruins +133; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Sabres host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Boston Bruins to start the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Bruins went 3-1 against the Sabres during the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on March 25, the Bruins won 4-3 in overtime. Mark Kastelic led the Bruins with two goals.

Buffalo has a 16-6-4 record in Atlantic Division games and a 50-23-9 record overall. The Sabres rank fifth in league play with 283 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Boston is 11-12-3 against the Atlantic Division and 45-27-10 overall. The Bruins serve 11.9 penalty minutes per game to rank second in the league.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Doan has scored 26 goals with 26 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Morgan Geekie has 39 goals and 29 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Jiri Kulich: out for season (ear), Sam Carrick: out (arm), Alex Lyon: day to day (lower body), Justin Danforth: day to day (lower body), Noah Ostlund: day to day (upper-body).

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press