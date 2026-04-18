Philadelphia visits Pittsburgh to start the NHL Playoffs

Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (41-25-16, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Penguins -147, Flyers +123; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Penguins host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Philadelphia Flyers in game one of the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The teams tied the regular season series 2-2. In their last regular season meeting on March 7, the Flyers won 4-3 in a shootout.

Pittsburgh has a 41-25-16 record overall and a 13-4-9 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Penguins have a 41-8-9 record when scoring three or more goals.

Philadelphia is 43-27-12 overall with a 12-9-5 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers rank ninth in league play serving 9.6 penalty minutes per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has scored 29 goals with 45 assists for the Penguins. Erik Karlsson has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Trevor Zegras has 26 goals and 41 assists for the Flyers. Matvei Michkov has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-5-0, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Flyers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Filip Hallander: out (leg), Caleb Jones: out for season (shoulder).

Flyers: Rodrigo Abols: out (ankle), Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press