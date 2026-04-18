Lightning and Canadiens meet to begin the NHL Playoffs

Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (50-26-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 5:45 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lightning -189, Canadiens +156; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Lightning host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Montreal Canadiens to open the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The teams tied the regular season series 2-2. In their last regular season matchup on April 9, the Canadiens won 2-1.

Tampa Bay is 50-26-6 overall and 16-9-1 against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have scored 286 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank fourth in NHL play.

Montreal is 48-24-10 overall and 16-9-1 against the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens have scored 279 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank seventh in league play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Hagel has 36 goals and 38 assists for the Lightning. Jake Guentzel has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 51 goals and 37 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 6.6 penalties and 17.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Canadiens: 7-3-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 5.3 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Dominic James: out (leg), Victor Hedman: out (personal), Pontus Holmberg: out (upper-body), Jonas Johansson: day to day (undisclosed).

Canadiens: Alexandre Carrier: day to day (upper body), Patrik Laine: out (abdomen), Noah Dobson: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press