Flyers bring 1-0 series lead into game 2 against the Penguins

Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (41-25-16, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Penguins -152, Flyers +127; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Flyers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Flyers won 3-2 in the last matchup.

Pittsburgh is 41-25-16 overall and 13-5-9 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have scored 290 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank third in NHL play.

Philadelphia has a 43-27-12 record overall and a 13-9-5 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Flyers have a +one scoring differential, with 240 total goals scored and 239 conceded.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Mantha has 33 goals and 31 assists for the Penguins. Rickard Rakell has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Owen Tippett has 28 goals and 23 assists for the Flyers. Porter Martone has scored five goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-5-0, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Flyers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Filip Hallander: out (leg), Caleb Jones: out for season (shoulder).

Flyers: Rodrigo Abols: out (ankle), Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press