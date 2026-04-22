Goldeneyes hold on to beat Victoire 4-3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Tereza Vanisova had a goal and two assists as the Vancouver Goldeneyes held on for a 4-3 win over the Montreal Victoire on Tuesday night.

Sarah Nurse scored her eighth goal of the season, Ashton Bell added a power-play goal midway through the second and Claire Thompson rounded out the scoring for the Goldeneyes (9-2-4-14).

Thompson’s goal at the 5:06 mark of the third period gave Vancouver a 4-0 lead, before Montreal (16-5-2-6) pulled goalie Sandra Abstreiter with more than seven minutes left on the game clock in favor of an extra attacker.

Hayley Scamurra responded with three goals over 2 minutes and 44 seconds to cut the Victoire’s deficit to a goal with the first hat trick of her PWHL career. Nicole Gosling had three assists and Erin Ambrose added two.

Vancouver goalie Kristen Campbell stopped 25 of the 28 shots she faced, and Abstreiter made 14 saves for Montreal.

The Victoire have locked up their playoff spot and are still looking to secure first place so they can pick their semifinal opponent. The Goldeneyes have been eliminated from postseason play, but are aiming to rack up draft order points with strong showings in their final games.

Up next

Victoire: Visit the Seattle Torrent on Saturday.

Goldeneyes: Close out their inaugural season Saturday when they host the Minnesota Frost.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey