Colorado visits Los Angeles with 2-0 series lead

Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (35-27-20, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Avalanche -157, Kings +131; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won 2-1 in overtime in the previous matchup.

Los Angeles has a 15-17-9 record in home games and a 35-27-20 record overall. The Kings have a 26-4-11 record when scoring three or more goals.

Colorado has a 29-7-5 record on the road and a 55-16-11 record overall. The Avalanche have a 48-6-6 record when scoring at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has 36 goals and 37 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 53 goals and 74 assists for the Avalanche. Gabriel Landeskog has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-2-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 1.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Kevin Fiala: out for season (leg).

Avalanche: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press