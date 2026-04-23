Brianne Jenner’s OT goal helps Charge beat Fleet 2-1

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Brianne Jenner scored with 1:14 left in overtime on Wednesday night, Rebecca Leslie also scored a goal, and the Ottawa Charge beat the Boston Fleet 2-1 at the Tsongas Center.

The Charge (8-8-1-12), who have won three games in a row, have 41 points. Ottawa needs one point in the regular-season finale against Toronto (38 points) to clinch the fourth and final playoff spot.

Boston (15-5-4-5) has 58 points, two behind PWHL-leading Montreal with one game remaining in the regular season.

Jenner blasted a one-timer, off a feed from Ronja Savolainen, from just inside the blue line to cap the scoring.

Jenner has scored a goal in three consecutive games and has five points in that span.

Abby Newhook at the 8:40 mark in the second period to give the Fleet a 1-0 lead. Jessie Eldridge, on a rush, flicked a shot from the left circle that was stopped by Gwyneth Philips but Newhook was there to put away the rebound.

Leslie scored to make it 1-1 with 11:38 left in regulation

Up next

Charge: Host Toronto in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday.

Fleet: Wraps up the regular season Saturday against New York at the Tsongas Center.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey