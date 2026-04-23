Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
58.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Brianne Jenner’s OT goal helps Charge beat Fleet 2-1

By AP News

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Brianne Jenner scored with 1:14 left in overtime on Wednesday night, Rebecca Leslie also scored a goal, and the Ottawa Charge beat the Boston Fleet 2-1 at the Tsongas Center.

The Charge (8-8-1-12), who have won three games in a row, have 41 points. Ottawa needs one point in the regular-season finale against Toronto (38 points) to clinch the fourth and final playoff spot.

Boston (15-5-4-5) has 58 points, two behind PWHL-leading Montreal with one game remaining in the regular season.

Jenner blasted a one-timer, off a feed from Ronja Savolainen, from just inside the blue line to cap the scoring.

Jenner has scored a goal in three consecutive games and has five points in that span.

Abby Newhook at the 8:40 mark in the second period to give the Fleet a 1-0 lead. Jessie Eldridge, on a rush, flicked a shot from the left circle that was stopped by Gwyneth Philips but Newhook was there to put away the rebound.

Leslie scored to make it 1-1 with 11:38 left in regulation

Up next

Charge: Host Toronto in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday.

Fleet: Wraps up the regular season Saturday against New York at the Tsongas Center.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.