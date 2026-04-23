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Alex Carpenter and Gabrielle David score 9 seconds apart and the Torrent beat the Frost for 1st time

By AP News

SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Carpenter and Gabrielle David scored nine seconds apart, Anna Wilgren added a goal for her third in two games, and the Seattle Torrent beat the Minnesota Frost 5-4 on Wednesday night for their first victory in the series.

Seattle (8-1-4-16) secured three draft-order points to take the top spot in the Gold Plan standings for a chance at the first overall pick in the PWHL entry draft.

Minnesota (13-3-4-9), which had already clinched third place, had won the previous three games against the Torrent in regulation by a total of 13-3.

Carpenter, who entered with at least one point against every PWHL team this season except for Minnesota, knocked in a loose puck to tie it at 2-all in the second and David sent a shot over goaltender Nicole Hensley.

Captain Hilary Knight gave Seattle the lead for good by finishing off Theresa Schafzahl’s nice pass 2:29 into the third.

Minnesota forward Kelly Pannek capped the scoring with 12.5 seconds left and she became the first player in PWHL history to reach 30 points in a season.

Taylor Heise scored two goals for Minnesota and Grace Zumwinkle added another as each player reached 13 goals this season.

Up next

Minnesota plays at Vancouver on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Seattle plays its final game of the season on Saturday when it hosts Montreal.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

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